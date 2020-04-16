Bill O’Brien: Let everything play out before judging DeAndre Hopkins trade

Posted by Josh Alper on April 16, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

The trade sending wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick from the Texans to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick is set to become official now that both players have passed their physicals and how it will play out was up for discussion on Thursday.

Texans head coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien was on a conference call Thursday and reiterated previous comments about the deal being made because Hopkins was looking for a raise with several years left on the deal. He also said that Johnson passed his physical with flying colors.

O’Brien was also asked about the negative reaction to the deal from media members and others.

“I have a lot of respect for the media. Let’s review it a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, let’s let it all play out,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

While the long view will be needed for a full picture of how the deal affected both teams, the chances of O’Brien being there for the final accounting won’t improve if things don’t play out well for the Texans in the near term.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Bill O’Brien: Let everything play out before judging DeAndre Hopkins trade

  2. “I have a lot of respect for the media. Let’s review it a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, let’s let it all play out,” O’Brien said….

    The feeling around Houston is “Trader Bill” wont last the year.

  4. Well, I suppose he’s right, but I bet he’s reviewing it while on his couch drinking a beer (rather than an NFL head coach’s office) like me. . . . .

  5. He makes so many bad personnel moves that he’s counting on you not even remembering the Hopkins deal in a couple of years.

  6. Next year:

    Media: “Let’s review the DeAndre Hopkins trade.”
    Bill O’Brien’s replacement: “Oh, man, that was some special level of stupid right there.”

  8. Well if BO’B is fired after this year, I suppose Texans’ fans will have at least one positive from the trade.

  9. What does he know? He’s only taken the Texans to the playoffs almost every year he’s coached in Houston?

  10. “Let’s review it a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, let’s let it all play out,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

    Man, they really nailed him on this comment. Now he’s going to have to annually answer/evaluate/compare the trade that is essentially Deandre Hopkins and a 2nd round pick for David Johnson and Brandon Cooks. It isn’t going to matter because this guy is toast after this season. It’s going to come down to Houston underachieving and Deshaun Watson forcing owerships hands saying it’s Bill or me. I couldn’t imagine wanting to play for this guy and the moves he has been making. Just about every move he has made as de facto Gm is a comedy of errors. He obviously has a piss poor grasp of draft pick value.

  11. I’m telling you, Bill O’Brien is being paid by the patriots.
    He is destroying the team, so that Deshaun Watson will want to leave.
    BOB will trade Watson to the Patriots for two #1s and Belichick will gladly do that.

  12. lets see what JR. College or High school O’Brian is coaching art a year from now, two years from now, three from now, lets let it play out.

  13. I don’t understand the hate against O’Brien unless it’s because of the Eternal-Hatred-Of-All-Things-Patriots, past and present. O’Brien has won his division fairly regularly which is more than most coaches have managed. As for the trade of a good player he has to take into account future costs of new contracts down the line, something Billechek does regularly,once trading away one of the best pass rushers in football to AZ because of cap considerations. The trade of Mack to the Bears and Cooper to Dallas should also be viewed in that light.Mack didn’t bring SB rings and Cooper cost Dallas a huge contract leaving not much for Dak.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.