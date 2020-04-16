Bill O’Brien: Let everything play out before judging DeAndre Hopkins trade

Getty Images

The trade sending wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick from the Texans to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick is set to become official now that both players have passed their physicals and how it will play out was up for discussion on Thursday.

Texans head coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien was on a conference call Thursday and reiterated previous comments about the deal being made because Hopkins was looking for a raise with several years left on the deal. He also said that Johnson passed his physical with flying colors.

O’Brien was also asked about the negative reaction to the deal from media members and others.

“I have a lot of respect for the media. Let’s review it a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, let’s let it all play out,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

While the long view will be needed for a full picture of how the deal affected both teams, the chances of O’Brien being there for the final accounting won’t improve if things don’t play out well for the Texans in the near term.