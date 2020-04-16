Bill O’Brien: We’re excited about the “2020 Will Fuller”

Getty Images

The Texans trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals has put the onus on Will Fuller to stay healthy in 2020.

Fuller has 94 catches for 1,452 yards and 14 touchdowns in only 22 regular-season games with quarterback Deshaun Watson. But he has played 28 games the past three seasons while missing 20.

“When he’s played, he’s made huge plays,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Thursday during a conference call with the team’s beat writers, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I think he’s looking to have a really good 2020.”

The Texans were 8-3 with Fuller in the lineup during the 2019 regular season and 2-3 in the games he missed with hamstring and groin injuries.

Fuller had core muscle surgery in January.

“Will Fuller is doing great,” O’Brien said. “Since we’ve left, I’ve been in touch with him a couple of times. He’s working out. He looks good. We’re excited about Will. We’re excited about the 2020 Will. We feel like he’s really working.”

Fuller will play 2020 under the fifth-year option, which will pay him $10.16 million. So a big season will translate to a big contract in 2021.

The Texans traded with the Rams for Brandin Cooks, who has a history of concussions. So the Texans will need some good health as they seek to replace Hopkins, who made 632 receptions for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns in his seven seasons in Houston.

Hopkins has played 110 of a possible 112 games in his career.