Bills, Steelers at the bottom of the league in draft capital

Heading into next week’s draft, the Bills and Steelers rank at the bottom of the league in the quality of the picks available to them.

Based on the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart, and three more recent draft value charts that have attempted to quantify the value of draft picks, Buffalo and Pittsburgh rank as the last two teams in the league in the total point value of their picks. As calculated by Rene Bugner, the Steelers rank 32nd on two of the four charts and the Bills rank 32nd on the other two.

That’s in large part because they traded away their first-round picks, Pittsburgh to acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick and Buffalo to acquire Stefon Diggs. The Steelers and Bills also haven’t picked up many extra picks; Pittsburgh has a total of just six picks and Buffalo has seven.

The Texans, who traded away their first-round pick and also don’t have any picks in the fourth or sixth rounds, rank 30th on all four draft value charts.