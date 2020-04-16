Brett Veach: We’ve had a lot of discussions with Chris Jones

Getty Images

Word earlier this month was that the Chiefs had not offered defensive tackle Chris Jones a long-term deal after using the franchise tag on him in March, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had some conversations.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach didn’t say if they’ve made an offer in the last couple of weeks, but he said that there have been “a lot of discussions” with Jones’ camp. He also said that the team wasn’t feeling much time pressure to finalize things when they have a little less than three months to go before the deadline to get a contract done.

“We know how talented Chris is and I think the franchise tag speaks for it, and we also have a lot of time,” Veach said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “I mean, I think the deadline to get a deal done is July 15, so there’s a lot of time to continue the dialogue and to work on something with Chris. We certainly are going to work to maintain him not just for next year, but for the future.”

The Chiefs were down to less than $200 in cap space earlier this offseason, so it wasn’t too surprising to see them focus on other moves in order to create some breathing room. They’ve made some of those moves and Veach said Thursday that he’s confident the team can take care of everything they want to do this offseason.