Browns: Odell Beckham trade rumors “completely false”

Getty Images

The Browns traded for wide receiver Odell Beckham last year and they say they aren’t going to trade him this year.

Wednesday brought a report from Marc Malusis of WFAN that the team was discussing a trade with the Vikings that would send Beckham to Minnesota for 2021 second- and fifth-round draft picks. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was asked about that report during a Thursday conference call and he dumped a bucket of cold water on it.

“It’s completely false,” DePodesta said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns talked up Beckham’s role in their plans for the 2020 season multiple times this offseason, so it’s not a big surprise that the team would now shoot down the notion that they’d be changing direction in order to add to their draft capital for next year.