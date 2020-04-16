Chase Young says he would be honored to play for hometown Washington

Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young grew up in the shadow of Washington D.C. and went to high school just seven miles from FedEx Field, the home of the Redskins. There’s a real chance Young will be selected by his hometown team with the No. 2 overall pick in next week’s NFL Draft.

For Young, it would be a perfect fit.

“It would definitely be an honor to play at home,” Young said, via Scott Abraham of ABC7. “Not a lot of people get the opportunity to play for their hometown football team. God-willing He gives me the chance to do it. Like any team I’d go to, I’m going to be the best player I can be. It would definitely be a great experience closer to home. It would definitely be real good.”

Young went to high school at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, MD. It’s just a 20-minute drive from where he played his high school football games and where he could be suiting up on Sundays should Washington elect to make him the presumptive second overall pick.

Young would join a defensive line in Washington that has already seen significant investment through the draft in recent seasons with Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne each being selected by the team in the first round the last three seasons. With Young also joining the crew, Washington would be hoping for a similar surge in production as the San Francisco 49ers saw last season following the selection of Nick Bosa. The 49ers had already drafted DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas with top selections in recent years with Bosa’s addition helping the team achieve new levels of defensive success.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera helped build the Carolina Panthers Defense into a foundation that helped the team reach the Super Bowl in 2015. The 49ers are coming off a Super Bowl trip last season. Washington would be hoping Young could eventually spark a similar level of success for the first time in decades.