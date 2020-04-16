Chiefs view Patrick Mahomes contract as a “priority” but no timeline in place

Getty Images

When Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach visited PFT Live from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, he said that a new contract for quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take time but it will get done well before there’s any chance of Mahomes leaving the team.

Veach addressed Mahomes’ contract during a conference call on Thursday and the message hasn’t really changed. Veach said Mahomes “isn’t going anywhere,” but noted that there’s a lot of time to sort things out. They can buy even more time by exercising their fifth-year option on the quarterback’s contract and Veach said that’s something they’ll think about as the May 30 deadline moves closer.

“I can never sit here and speak in definitive, so I can’t say that the fifth-year won’t be an option or anything like that,” Veach said, via the Kansas City Star. “It would be hard for me to say that we’d have to use that. If we feel that it’s a priority when you have a great player, and that great player is a priority, to things get done. It’s just hard to put a timetable on exactly when and how that will all work out. But we know and I’m sure he knows that it will get done and it will be taken care of.”

Veach also provided an update on defensive tackle Chris Jones’ contract situation Thursday and the deadline on that front is more pressing than any involved with the Mahomes talks. That could impact how things play out in the coming months, but there’s little reason to think the Chiefs would do anything to jeopardize their future with Mahomes.