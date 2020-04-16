Chris Godwin surprised Jameis Winston remains unemployed

Getty Images

Jameis Winston remains without a team, and it doesn’t appear he will get a new home until after the draft.

Winston’s 30 interceptions last season and his offseason arthroscopic knee surgery help explain why he still is unemployed.

But Winston is only 26, and he threw for 5,109 yards last season.

One of Winston’s former receivers, Chris Godwin, expressed surprise Thursday that someone hasn’t signed the quarterback yet.

“Honestly, I’m very surprised,” Godwin said on a conference call with the team’s beat writers. “Like I said, these are weird times right now, and so I think that may be part of it, but I’m very surprised just because I think it’s evident that the talent is there for Jameis. And, in my opinion, I think you’d be hard pressed to find 32 quarterbacks better than him.

“I’m surprised, but I’m confident that he’ll land somewhere, and I know that he’s a tough enough guy that he’ll be ready whenever his opportunity comes.”

Winston ranks second on PFT’s list of top 25 remaining free agents behind only former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.