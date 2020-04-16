Chris Grier: “Very important” to hit a home run next week

Getty Images

Every team goes into the draft hoping to add productive players to their team, but few teams head into drafts with as much early-round capital as the Dolphins have in their pocket this year.

The Dolphins have three first-round picks, including No. 5 overall, and two second-round picks for General Manager Chris Grier to use in the effort to build a better team in Miami. On Thursday, Grier said it is “very important” that he and the team hit a home run with those selections next week.

“We could build a strong team here and win for a long time,” Grier said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

There’s been plenty of speculation that the Dolphins will be adding a quarterback in the first round. Most of the attention on that front has been paid to Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, who Grier said are “both interesting kids” that the team has spent a lot of time with during the pre-draft process.

Grier also said that the final draft board hasn’t been set yet and that there are eight or nine players the team would feel good about picking at No. 5. Some will likely be unavailable before it is time for Grier to take his first attempt at creating the consistent winner that Miami’s been missing for a long time.