Cooper Kupp, Rams have not started negotiating a new deal yet

The Rams surely want to keep receiver Cooper Kupp beyond this season.

Kupp, 26, heads into the final year of his rookie deal unconcerned about the future. He will make a $2.13 million base salary this season and expects a new deal to take care of itself.

The sides, though, have not begun talks on an extension.

“We haven’t done anything yet,” Kupp said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “There’s so much going on in the world right now. It’s really not a priority at this time.”

Kupp made 94 catches for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns last season after having 2018 cut short by a knee injury.

He is doing what he can to stay in shape for whenever on-field workouts resume.

“Played catch with my wife a little bit,” Kupp said. “She’s got a pretty good arm, but she’s a lefty so the ball’s spinning in the opposite direction.”

Kupp, a third-round choice in 2017, has 196 career receptions for 2,596 yards and 21 touchdowns.