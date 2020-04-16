Daniel Carlson, Nathan Peterman sign tenders with Raiders

Getty Images

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams is on Friday and a couple of Raiders players decided to drop the curtain a day early.

The league’s daily transaction report brings word that quarterback Nathan Peterman and tackle David Sharpe have both signed their tenders. Peterman and Sharpe were each tendered at the original round level, so they’re set to make $2.133 million.

Peterman spent last season on injured reserve. Sharpe started two of the nine games he played.

The transaction report also shows that kicker Daniel Carlson, defensive back D.J. Killings and defensive back Dallin Leavitt have signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders.

Carlson is 35-of-43 on field goals and 52-of-54 on extra points over two seasons with the team.

In addition to those moves, the Raiders also claimed tight end Paul Butler off of waivers. The Lions waived Butler, who spent time with the Raiders the last two years, on Wednesday.