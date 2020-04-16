Dolphins have “medical meetings” about draft prospects coming up

Getty Images

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said on Thursday that it is “very important” that the team nails this year’s draft and many people believe they’ll need to add their quarterback of the future in order to do that.

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are the two players linked to the team most often and their evaluation will have to cover more than their on-field work. Tagovailoa’s dislocated hip in 2019 and other injuries have led to questions about how well he’ll hold up in the years to come.

Grier said the team will have “medical meetings” in the next few days as they work to set their board and answered a question about whether talent trumps injury history.

“Historically, it can go all over the place,” Grier said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “You always want the talent. You talk about the kid, the person, the work ethic. You do look at injuries, it is a factor. Which position he plays and such.”

Tagovailoa showed he had the talent while in college, but the injury question is one that is going to hang over his head wherever he gets picked.