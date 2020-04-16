Doug Marrone: Gardner Minshew’s our guy, but we want competition for everyone

Getty Images

The Jaguars traded Nick Foles to the Bears last month in a move that made Gardner Minshew the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback in Jacksonville at the moment.

Some mock drafts have projected the Jaguars using the No. 9 pick on a quarterback, which would muddy those waters a little bit. During a Thursday conference call, head coach Doug Marrone was asked about those mock drafts and said that the team will “evaluate everyone” before making his position on Minshew clear.

“Gardner Minshew’s our guy and I’m excited about that,” Marrone said.

Marrone went on to say that the team wants to have competition at every spot, which came after General Manager Dave Caldwell said that the team won’t pass on a quarterback if they like the value of the pick. That doesn’t sound like using a first-round pick on a quarterback is on the radar.

Josh Dobbs is currently the only other quarterback on Jacksonville’s roster.