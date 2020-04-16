Duke Tobin: We feel great about our plan for No. 1 pick

Getty Images

We’re a week away from finding out what the Bengals do with the first pick of the draft and most people expect they’ll select quarterback Joe Burrow, but Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin wasn’t offering any spoilers on Thursday.

Tobin said only that “we feel great about where we’re heading and what the plan is” for April 23. He did answer a question regarding what he’s learned about Burrow over the course of the last few months.

“He’s got real leadership qualities, football intellect, the game is extremely important to him and he loves the challenge of the preparation,” Tobin said, via Marisa Contipelli of the team’s website.

Those all sound like the kind of traits a team would be looking for in a quarterback they’re considering with the first overall pick of a draft, but it will be a little longer before we’ll know anything for certain.