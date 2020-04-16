Eagles G.M. doesn’t want to talk about deep receiver draft

One of the accepted bits of conventional wisdom about the 2020 NFL Draft is how deep it is at wide receiver.

Another is how desperately the Eagles happen to need wide receiver help.

But  Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman tried to avoid the topic during his pre-draft press conference.

“We’ve been in this situation a couple times. I think it’s come back to bite me to talk about it,” Roseman said, via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com We don’t want to say just because there’s a position of depth and that’s where we’re going to choose from.”

Of course, it would border on negligence to not tap into such a rich vein of talent if you’re Roseman. While some G.M.s have said you can find starters at the position in the fifth round, it would be hard for the Eagles to pass on one of the top players in the group.

The Eagles pick 21st overall, which means they might need to make a move to get into the top tier of players there, but Roseman has never been bashful about doing that either, even after trading a couple of picks for cornerback Darius Slay.

They’d love to unload Alshon Jeffery and his contract, and they can’t particularly count on DeSean Jackson to stay healthy at this point. They don’t have much of substance behind them, either, which makes the need an obvious and desperate one. Whether Roseman wants to talk about it or not.

  1. Why would the Philthy team talk about what they need? They believed Jackson could play a full season in that position. Fool.

  2. The Eagles need help accross the board. They’re a shell of their Superbowl winning team.

  3. He has to do better than last year when he had a consensus 1st round talent drop into his lap in the 2nd round and then went off the board for JJAW who, I am not kidding, rated as the worst rookie WR in the league.

    Superbowl GM or not, his consistent failures in trying to be the smartest guy in the room with WRs may eventually get him fired.

    I still don’t know why he guaranteed Jeffery’s 2020 contract for no obvious reason last year. Another WR mistake.

    On top of that 2021 looks like the Eagles might be in for a Vikings style roster purge due to him pushing everyone’s money to the end of their contracts.

  4. Making it to the SuperBowl typically comes at a heavy price. Only BB has been able to successfully strike a balance between salary cap, draft, FA, etc. History shows teams that lose the SB completely fall off the rails while teams that mortgage their future to “win now” begin the slow decline. My Eagles are in the midst of the slow decline. Howie has to get it right this off-season. This also applies to coaching staff turnover as well.

  5. He sat last year and didnt draft DK Metcalf…Seattle now has their stud WR for the next year and the Eagles got nutten. Dont hesitate this year Howie……

  6. Any team that thinks they can wait ’till the “5th round” to get a quality starting WR in this draft is going to miss out on some great WR’s.

    I have 12 WR’s that are potential day one starters in the NFL in this draft. They will all be gone well before the 5th round. GM’s that say there are 25 day one starting WR’s in this draft are just saying that hoping that other teams do wait. Then they can swoop in earlier and nab the player they want.

