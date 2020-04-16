Eagles G.M. doesn’t want to talk about deep receiver draft

Getty Images

One of the accepted bits of conventional wisdom about the 2020 NFL Draft is how deep it is at wide receiver.

Another is how desperately the Eagles happen to need wide receiver help.

But Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman tried to avoid the topic during his pre-draft press conference.

“We’ve been in this situation a couple times. I think it’s come back to bite me to talk about it,” Roseman said, via John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com We don’t want to say just because there’s a position of depth and that’s where we’re going to choose from.”

Of course, it would border on negligence to not tap into such a rich vein of talent if you’re Roseman. While some G.M.s have said you can find starters at the position in the fifth round, it would be hard for the Eagles to pass on one of the top players in the group.

The Eagles pick 21st overall, which means they might need to make a move to get into the top tier of players there, but Roseman has never been bashful about doing that either, even after trading a couple of picks for cornerback Darius Slay.

They’d love to unload Alshon Jeffery and his contract, and they can’t particularly count on DeSean Jackson to stay healthy at this point. They don’t have much of substance behind them, either, which makes the need an obvious and desperate one. Whether Roseman wants to talk about it or not.