Jaguars “don’t really have a lot of news” on Yannick Ngakoue

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has wanted the Jaguars to trade him for some time and called it “obvious” that his time with the team was up late last month, but he hasn’t gotten his way thus far.

On a Thursday conference call, General Manager Dave Caldwell offered no hint about the chances that will change ahead of next week’s draft. Caldwell said the Jaguars “don’t really have a lot of news” to share about the Ngakoue situation.

“We’ve exercised the franchise tender, he’s yet to sign it. Other than that, I don’t have a whole lot to add,” Caldwell said Out of respect for him and his team and our team, I think it’s best to just . . . When I have news for you guys, to let you guys know where we’re at.”

A recent report indicated that the Jaguars are looking for a first-round pick and more for Ngakoue. Ngakoue will also be looking for a long-term deal with his next team and he’ll need to green light any deal by signing the franchise tag, so there are a few moving parts to sort out before anything moves forward.