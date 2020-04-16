Jason Kelce isn’t retiring, from football at least

Getty Images

Jason Kelce just wanted to clear things up.

He’s not retiring, unless you’re talking about arm wrestling.

The Eagles center wrote on Instagram that he’s definitely going to continue to play football, whenever that happens to be.

After making a joke about retiring from arm wrestling, he said “Despite this retirement, I am fully excited for the 2020 season and will be out there with my teammates, coaches and hopefully fans this coming season.

“Enough media members and fans have reached out if I am playing next season, and I just wanted to make an announcement so I can stop getting asked. Can’t wait to be out there this season, can’t wait to have sports back, and I can’t wait till this lockdown is over. #GoEagles ”

The 32-year-old Kelce is coming off an All-Pro season (his third straight), so that’s good news for the Eagles, even if it’s bad news for the chance of an Over The Top remake.