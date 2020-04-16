Leonard Fournette campaigning for Jaguars to sign Cam Newton

Getty Images

The Jaguars traded Nick Foles to Chicago, leaving Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback. Running back Leonard Fournette, though, wants the Jaguars to sign a veteran quarterback to compete with Minshew.

Specifically, Fournette wants Cam Newton as his teammate.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday, Fournette said out loud what he has written on social media.

“Cam went to the Super Bowl,” Fournette said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “He’s a great guy. I’ve been knowing Cam for a minute now. And like I told some people that talked to me, it’s no disrespect to [Minshew]. I’m just trying to get in the best position as a team as we can [to] win.

“That’s all that was about. Just friendly competition ’cause that brings out the best in people.”

The Panthers cut Newton on March 24 after nine seasons. He has remained a free agent, ranked atop PFT’s list of the top 25 remaining free agents.

Minshew, a sixth-round choice in 2019, set team rookie records in passing yards (3,271) and passing touchdowns (21). But the departure of Foles leaves Minshew as the only quarterback on the roster with much regular-season experience.

The Jaguars repeatedly have expressed faith in Minshew, but both Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell said they expect to add another quarterback to go with Minshew and Josh Dobbs, who has played 30 snaps. Whether that comes in the draft or in free agency remains to be seen.