Les Snead: Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews will get their money

Getty Images

Among the “tough decisions” that the Rams have made this season were the decisions to release running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews despite both players having guaranteed roster bonuses.

Gurley was owed $7.55 million, Matthews was owed $2 million and both players went public recently about the fact that they haven’t received that money. During an appearance on NFL Network, Rams General Manager Les Snead said that both players will be paid.

“They’re definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed, we’re going to pay them,” Snead said. “There’s some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them and that’s what we’re adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money and they’re going to get that money.”

The delay for Matthews is likely because his bonus came with offsets and the team is waiting to see how much he’ll earn under a new deal. Gurley has offsets for $2.5 million of his bonus, but it remains unclear when he’ll be seeing the rest of what he’s owed by his former team.