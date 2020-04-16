Malcolm Butler “hungry” after ending last season on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans may address cornerback in next week’s draft. Malcolm Butler, though, vows to be an answer for the team at the position.

Butler ended 2019 on injured reserve after breaking his wrist in Week Nine.

“Oh, I’ll be ready to go,” Butler said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “Being out half of the season last year, it made me appreciate everything even more. It made me hungry. When you get football taken away from you, you appreciate it more. I’ll be ready to help the team, most definitely.”

Logan Ryan remains a free agent as do Tramaine Brock and Tye Smith, and LeShaun Sims left for the Bengals. Butler, Adoree' Jackson, Chris Milton, Kenneth Durden and Kareem Orr are the cornerbacks currently on the team’s roster.

The Titans also have a new secondary coach after Kerry Coombs left to become the defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Anthony Midget, formerly with the Texans, replaces Coombs.

Butler, who signed a five-year deal with the Titans two years ago, needs a big season to prove his worth. He had 56 tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 2018 before making 30 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in nine games last season.

“I just want to stay focused and stay in shape so no matter when we go back I’ll be ready to go and that is what a pro is supposed to do,” Butler said. “And when the time comes, I’ll be ready. And as a team, I hope we can keep that same energy we finished with last season, and I can come in and add to it. It will be a big year for us, a big year for me. And anything to help the team win, I’m down for it.”