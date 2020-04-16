Matt Breida signs tender with 49ers

Getty Images

San Francisco running back Matt Breida is back in the fold.

Breida, a restricted free agent, has signed his one-year tender offer with the 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Last year Breida was second on the team in rushing with 623 yards in the regular season. But after he started the season as the 49ers’ primary ball carrier, he was largely phased out of the offense late in the year. Although he played in all three postseason games, he totaled just nine carries for 19 yards. In the Super Bowl he played only on special teams and never got a snap on offense.

The 49ers initially signed Breida as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Southern in 2017.