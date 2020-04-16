Mike Purcell, Elijah Wilkinson sign Broncos RFA tenders

Getty Images

A pair of Broncos restricted free agents are set to remain with the team.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that defensive lineman Mike Purcell has signed his tender from the team and that offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson is doing the same on Thursday. Both players were tendered at the second-round level, which sets them up to make $3.259 million with the team.

Purcell signed with the Broncos last April and recorded 48 tackles while playing just under 40 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. It was his first NFL regular season work since he was with the 49ers in 2016.

Wilkinson made 12 starts at right tackle last season. He also has experience playing inside at guard.