Patrick Mahomes helped seal deal with DeAndre Washington

Getty Images

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has done plenty on the field for the Chiefs the last couple of years and he did some off-field work to help them land a free agent this offseason.

Mahomes played with running back DeAndre Washington at Texas Tech and he got a call from his former teammate as Washington was mulling offers from the Chiefs, Cardinals and Jets earlier this month. The quarterback helped make sure that Washington wound up on his side once again.

“When I was getting down to the nitty-gritty, I called him and just kind of got some insight, a perspective on what he enjoyed the most from some things outside of football that we talked about,” Washington said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “Once I told him I was interested, he was definitely on board and trying to get me in. . . . We had a few conversations prior to it getting made. And that probably made me feel a lot more comfortable about making that decision.”

Past relationship or not, it’s hard to imagine too many offensive players balking at a chance to share the huddle with the reigning Super Bowl MVP and 2018 NFL MVP. With Damien Williams, Darrell Williams and Darwin Thompson also on hand in the backfield, Washington will have some work to do if he’s going to be in that huddle on a regular basis.