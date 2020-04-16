Patriots guard Jermaine Eluemunor signs tender

Getty Images

The Patriots held onto some of their offensive line depth, as they try to figure out who they’ll be protecting.

Per the league’s transaction wire, guard Jermaine Eluemunor signed his restricted free agent tender.

He had been tendered at the low level of $2.133 million.

The Patriots acquired Eluemunor in a trade with the Ravens last year, and he appeared in 10 games for them as a reserve. He started three games in his first two years with the Ravens.

Eluemunor can play guard or tackle, and they can use the depth after losing center Ted Karras to the Dolphins.