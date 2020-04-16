President convenes first call of his sports advisory committee

Getty Images

The President announced on Monday that he would create a committee to advise on the return of sports to America, given the ongoing pandemic. On Wednesday, the group held its first call.

Via TheHill.com, President Trump spoke with the commissioners of the major leagues and others regarding the plans for bringing back sports.

In addition to the Commissioners, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban participated in the call.

The group offered “innovative input on social distancing guidelines,” according to a statement from the White House.

It’s still unclear when sports will resume, and when fans will be able to attend sporting events. The NFL has been fortunate in that the pandemic struck during the non-playing season, giving the league six months to plan for a 2020 season that possibly will entail fewer games or no fans or limited fans.