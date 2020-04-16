President Trump confirms sports will return without fans, initially

Posted by Mike Florio on April 16, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

On Wednesday, the President convened the first phone call of his new committee regarding the return of sports. On Thursday, he provided an update during his daily coronavirus briefing.

“Many of them are going to be starting without the fans,” President Trump said, “so it’ll be made for television. The good old days, made for television. And it’ll go that way and then fans will start coming in, maybe they’ll be separated by two seats. And  then ultimately, we want to have packed arenas. When the virus is gone, we’re going to have packed arenas, and we’re going to be back to enjoying sports the way they’re supposed to be.”

Several have mentioned the “checkerboard” concept, with fans seated sporadically in order to maintain safe distance. That possibility raises plenty of questions regarding issues like ticket cost and ticket availability.

Regardless, sports will be returning — even if at first they will look and sound a lot different than they used to. However it looks and however it sounds, it will be much better than no sports at all.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “President Trump confirms sports will return without fans, initially

  1. It sucks but I’m not gonna lie it would be good to see some games and have a distraction. But all precautions have to be taken and testing for all athletes.

  3. The plans sound great on the surface. Now try to figure out how to get the fans into the stadium, through the concession lines and bathrooms and then leave at the same time while still maintaining distancing. Good luck

  4. That is a good way to cost more jobs, without fans there is no concessions how many do you put out of work doing that, Average Joe Blow doesn’t stand a chance

  6. Talking about it and doing it are two completely different things. I’ll take the wait and see approach.

  7. Looking more and more like I was right all along. Training camps will start as scheduled in late July and the NFL season will start as scheduled in September.

    As I also said all along, we will know more about how fans attending NFL games will be handled when we get to August and the pre-season games. It may very well be that they are able to have full capacity allowed at the pre-season games starting in August.

    All very good news.

    Not to toot my horn, but I am rarely wrong.😏

  10. Bottom line, fans that fear this virus and think it’s the black plague aren’t going to go to games. Fans that think this is more like a bad flu season are going to go to games and try to avoid people the best they can, wear masks etc. Some sports is much better than no sports.

  11. Until one of the players tests positive for the virus and it’s back to square one. Delay until vaccine is found is the only solution.

  12. The NFL gets most of its revenue from TV. I wouldn’t even notice if there weren’t any fans in the stands. My only interest is what’s taking place on the field.

  13. That is a good way to cost more jobs, without fans there is no concessions how many do you put out of work doing that..

    Alternatively if you have no games at all those concessions people are still out of a job. So yeah.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.