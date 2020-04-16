Rams: Brian Allen was only player tested for COVID-19

Getty Images

Rams center Brian Allen was the first active player to test positive for COVID-19, and the Rams have taken steps in hopes he’s the only one.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams senior director of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott said Allen was the only player on the team tested for coronavirus.

He had been at the team facility, and Scott said that fewer than 10 people were quarantined after word of his condition became known.

The Rams reopened their facility this week for players coming off surgeries or injuries, after it had been shut down for around two weeks.

Allen had been there rehabbing his knee, when he came in contact with the small number of co-workers.