The Saints have re-signed running back Dwayne Washington, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Washington played all 16 games last season, seeing action on 18 offensive snaps and 295 on special teams.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Saints.

The Lions made Washington a seventh-round choice in 2016. The Saints claimed him off waivers before the 2018 season.

He has 158 career touches for 605 yards and a touchdown.