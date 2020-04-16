Sean McVay: Brandin Cooks trade “the result of a lot of tough decisions”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 16, 2020, 8:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams became the third team to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks when they shipped him to the Texans earlier this month and the frequent trades led to a question for Rams head coach Sean McVay during a visit with Jay Glazer of FOX Sports on Wednesday night.

Glazer asked McVay why Cooks has been traded so often and McVay called the wideout a “great player” while calling any suggestion that he’s not a good teammate an “unfair narrative.” McVay called Cooks the “epitome of a teammate” and explained that the trade was one of many difficult calls the team has had to make this offseason.

“It’s the result of a lot of tough decisions that we really had to make organizationally as a whole this offseason,” McVay said. “Losing a lot of great players that have been instrumental in our success and Brandin is one of those guys as well, but it’s also a reflection of the confidence that we do have in some other players on our roster.”

Financial issues weighed heavily on a lot of those decisions, but Cooks was also coming off a down year and has dealt with several concussions in recent seasons. The combination of all those factors clearly outweighed anything Cooks brought to the locker room.