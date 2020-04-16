Sherrick McManis re-signs with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears re-signed veteran defensive back and core special teams player Sherrick McManis to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

McManis finished last season on injured reserve after injuring his groin in Week 12.

He made 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in nine games. McManis saw action on 26 defensive snaps and 177 on special teams.

McManis has played in 131 career NFL games, including 108 with the Bears. He has 90 special teams tackles with three fumble recoveries, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal.

Since 2015, McManis has 45 special teams tackles, tied for the fourth-most among NFL players.

McManis has spent the past eight seasons with the Bears after two seasons with the Texans, where he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Northwestern.