Texans confident in health of David Johnson, Brandin Cooks

The Texans took on a couple of big contracts in trade this offseason, and both players come with sizable injury histories as well.

But coach Bill O’Brien was happy to say that running back David Johnson passed his team physical easily, and that he wasn’t concerned about wide receiver Brandin Cooks‘ history of concussions impacting his future.

“David Johnson passed his physical with flying colors,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I’ve known [Cardinals General Manager] Steve Keim for a number of years. He was very emphatic that he passed his exit physical and we had a doctor close to [Texans team doctor Walter] Dr. Lowe examine David.”

The Texans, like every other team in the league, can’t have their own doctor give physicals while the league has shut down team facilities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson dealt with ankle problems last year, and that was at least part of the reason he lost his job to Kenyan Drake. He also missed most of the 2017 season with a dislocated wrist, but the Texans are hoping he’ll have a significant role for him after taking him back in the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

“David Johnson is a three-down back who has had some very productive years,” O’Brien said. “The type of guy he is, I’m so excited about having him, Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks in our locker room.”

Cooks has had multiple concussions during his career, missing two games last year because of them.

“Yes, he’s had concussions but he’s only missed two games since 2015,” O’Brien said. “All of that was taken into account.”

If both players stay well, they could be part of what’s still a talented offense in Houston, but that’s far from a given, particuarly in Cooks’ case.