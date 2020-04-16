Texans “working hard” to get Laremy Tunsil contract finished

Getty Images

When Texans coach Bill O’Brien calls left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the discussions can get pretty in depth.

Since O’Brien is his own General Manager and Tunsil is his own agent, their conversations toward a new contract for Tunsil can be fairly streamlined.

“We’re working hard to try to get a deal done,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Laremy and I have been in touch quite a bit. Laremy is a great guy. He’s a great part of our team. We’ve been in a lot of contact. I don’t want to get into the details of that.”

The Texans have reportedly offered to pay Tunsil $18.5 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid tackle in the league. Tunsil has reportedly asked for $22 million a year. That obviously leaves some negotiating room for both sides.

There’s an urgency as Tunsil’s entering the final year of his deal, and they have have to justify trading two first-round picks and a second for him and Kenny Stills and some change, especially after unloading DeAndre Hopkins for a bad contract (David Johnson) and a second-round pick.