Tristan Wirfs has a colorful explanation for the difference between playing right and left tackle

One of the top tackles in the draft is willing to play on the right side or the left side. But Tristan Wirfs has an explanation for the difference between the bookend positions on the offensive line.

“I feel most comfortable at right tackle, but I’ve played both,” Wirfs told 850 ESPN Cleveland earlier this week. “It doesn’t really matter to me. Coach Ferentz, he always says he doesn’t see a big difference between right and left. He says tackles are at a premium. People are always looking for tackles. I’ll play wherever the team wants me to. I’ll play safety if they need me to.”

But there’s still a difference between right and left, even though it’s not a major one.

“When I first started flipping back and forth, I think I was trying to look for a big difference,” Wirfs said. “Honestly, the only thing different is you got your other hand down. It just feels awkward at first but once you settle in it feels fine. . . . It kinda feels like wiping your butt with your other hand. It just feels a little awkward at first, but you get used to it.”

Although not as colorful as it could have been, Wirfs’ explanation paints a picture that, well, maybe none of you want in your mind as you enjoy your morning Nutella. (At least you won’t ever think of his example when you see him playing left tackle.)

Plenty of significance has been placed on the left tackle position, given that he protects the quarterback’s blind side on passing plays, but defenses will exploit wherever the weaknesses may be on the line. So the best teams will have quality tackles in both spots, along with good guards and a competent center.