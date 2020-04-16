Vegas odds have Patriots’ win total at 8.5, lowest in 17 years

Getty Images

The betting public thinks the first year post-Tom Brady will see a downturn in New England.

The oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have set the Patriots’ win total at 8.5. According to Ben Fawkes of ESPN, that’s the Patriots’ lowest preseason win total since 2003.

That low number is in part about the departure of Brady, but that’s not the only issue. The Patriots have a lot of holes on the roster and look likely to decline both on offense and on defense. Bill Belichick may have his toughest coaching job to date this year.

“I’m very much struggling to find this team being a 10-win team,” Caesars oddsmaker Jeff Davis told ESPN. “I’m just not buying this team at all. This team will show just how good Belichick and his staff are, compared to some of the other staffs. This might be the year that reality sets in with New England.”

The Patriots have won at least nine games every year since 2001. Making it 20 years in a row won’t be easy.