Von Miller on positive COVID-19 test: I’m in good spirits, not feeling sick

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller said he got a cough a couple of days ago that concerned his girlfriend and assistant. So he got tested for COVID-19, and it came back positive Thursday.

“I’ve just been here in the crib, and I started to get a little cough,” Miller told Mike Klis of 9News. “You know I have asthma, and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend she told me [that while] I was asleep, she said my cough it didn’t sound normal.”

Miller used his nebulizer, which he inhales for asthma before strenuous activity. It didn’t help.

“I got tested, that was two days ago,” Miller said. “I started to feel like normal yesterday and then this morning Dr. [Steve] Geraghty called me and told me.”

Miller becomes the second active NFL player to acknowledge a positive COVID-19 test and one of the biggest names in sports with it. On Wednesday, Rams center Brian Allen announced his diagnosis. Saints coach Sean Payton has recovered from the coronavirus.

“It’s crazy,” Miller said. “I have to be quarantined here at the house. There’s not really any medicine or anything like that. Dr. Geraghty told me if my breathing changed. . . .Honestly, I’m still new to this. This is like an hour. I’m not sure what’s going on, but I tell you what, I’m in good spirits. I’m still Von. I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”