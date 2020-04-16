Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

An NFL star has tested positive for COVID-19.

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller has a confirmed case of the disease, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP, is one of the biggest names not just in the NFL but in all of the United States to test positive for the disease, which has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 Americans.

According to the report, the 31-year-old Miller is resting at home, feeling OK, and planning to speak publicly tomorrow.

Miller is the second active NFL player to confirm he has tested positive, after Rams center Brian Allen did so yesterday. Saints coach Sean Payton has also recovered from the illness. Two former NFL players, Orlando McDaniel and Tom Dempsey, have died from COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has put much of American life on hold, and that includes the NFL, which is conducting offseason work and the draft virtually, rather than in person. For a well-known and well-respected player like Miller to take positive may hammer home to other NFL players just how serious this is.