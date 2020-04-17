Adam Butler signs RFA tender with Patriots

Getty Images

Friday was the deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with new teams, which leaves players with the options of re-signing with their current teams or sitting out.

Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler has opted for the first of those choices. The Patriots announced that Butler has signed his tender.

Butler was tendered at the second-round level and is now set to make $3.27 million during the 2020 season.

Butler signed with the Patriots after going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2017. He’s played every game over the last three seasons and has 62 tackles, 11 sacks and a forced fumble in his regular season appearances. Butler’s added seven tackles and two sacks in seven postseason games.