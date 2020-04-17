Bears sign Rashaad Coward, J.P. Holtz, Ramiz Ahmed

Getty Images

The Bears announced several moves Friday.

Besides releasing veteran tight end Trey Burton and signing veteran offensive lineman Jason Spriggs, which previously were reported, the Bears also signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, tight end J.P. Holtz and kicker Ramiz Ahmed.

Coward and Holtz were exclusive rights free agents.

Coward originally joined the Bears in 2017 as an undrafted free agent defensive tackle from Old Dominion. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad before appearing in one game against the Bengals.

The team moved Coward to offensive tackle during the 2018 offseason. He spent the entire season on the Bears’ active roster but did not play in any games.

After veteran Kyle Long was lost for the season, Coward started 10 games at right guard.

The Bears claimed Holtz off waivers from Washington on Sept. 11.

Holtz caught seven passes for 91 yards while appearing in 14 games with seven starts. He led the Bears with 56 receiving yards on three receptions in a Week 14 win over the Cowboys.

Holtz originally entered the NFL in 2016 with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He made his NFL debut in last year’s season opener with Washington before being waived a couple days later.

Ahmed last kicked in 2018 at Nevada, making 15-of-20 field goal attempts.

After not playing football while attending UNLV and Arizona State, he made the Wolf Pack as a kickoff specialist in 2017 following a tryout.