Ben Roethlisberger: Defense will be integral part of potential championship run

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to play observer for most of the 2019 season and that meant watching the team fall short of the playoffs with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at quarterback.

The play of the offense with those two at the helm had a lot to do with why the Steelers lost their final three games and finished the year with an 8-8 record. The play of the defense was a bit more impressive, however.

Pittsburgh finished fifth in points and yards allowed during the 2019 season and Roethlisberger said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the unit’s work has him excited about trying to balance things out upon his return to action.

“To me that was one of the exciting things to watch this year from the sideline, was that defense,” Roethlisberger said. “They were fun. Some key additions. Guys just stepping up, taking their game to another level. Man was it fun watching those edge rushers come off the edge. It reminded me of [James] Harrison and [LaMarr] Woodley. And it was neat to see on the back-end, seeing Minkah [Fitzpatrick], seeing [Terrell Edmunds] and all those guys and the way that our corners were playing. That whole defense was so much fun to watch. And so I am excited to come back because I think that they’re going to be an integral part of a potential championship run, which is what we’re all looking for.”

Any talks of postseason runs will remain muted until there’s a chance to see Roethlisberger on the field after last year’s right elbow injury, but getting the same production on defense with upgraded play on offense would be a good formula for the Steelers to get back to where they want to be.