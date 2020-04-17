Bob Quinn has no concerns with Matt Patricia’s relationship with players

Getty Images

After the Lions traded cornerback Darius Slay to the Eagles last month, Slay aired some of the issues he had with head coach Matt Patricia during their time together in Detroit.

Slay was not the first player who shared grievances about the way the Lions head coach has interacted with them over the course of his two seasons with the Lions. During a conference call on Friday, General Manager Bob Quinn said that he doesn’t think there are any issues to worry about regarding Patricia’s relationships with players.

“You can go ask anybody in the locker room right now what they think of coach and how they run the team and they’re 100% behind him. . . . I have no concerns with that at all,” Quinn said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com.

Whatever the feeling about Patricia in the locker room, the output on the field hasn’t been good enough and that will have to change if he’s going to be around the Lions long enough to fully install the culture he’s been trying to install since arriving in 2018.