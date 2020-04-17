Browns owner mentions possibility of orange pants

Getty Images

The Browns got high marks for their new uniforms this week, and one top executive mentioned that they could eventually become even more throwback.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns executive vice president and owner J.W. Johnson hinted that orange pants could eventually become part of their new/old look, a nod to Brian Sipe and the Kardiac Kids in 1980.

“Did people like the orange pants?” Johnson said on the team’s in-house radio show on WKNR. “I didn’t realize that. I didn’t know that that was something that was a big deal. Aw, man, I guess we missed on that one. . . .

“I know orange pants have been part of the Kardiac Kids and a lot of tradition, but I don’t know, we’ll see. We’ll have to just stay tuned and see what happens there. If we can find a way to talk Nike into getting us some orange pants, we’ll get to work on that. We’ll see what we can do.”

Johnson said that going back to the team’s roots was central to this redesign, after a universally panned attempt in 2015.

“We’ve got the best fans in sports and we want to make sure that they’re happy,” Johnson said. “We want our players to be happy and listen, we went through extensive research and worked really closely with Nike, with the NFL. We’ve heard from alumni, we’ve heard from our fans, and we knew that they weren’t happy with the unveiling that we went back in in 2015, and you learn from your mistakes and you move on and we’ve got it right this time.”

And if they eventually add another set of trousers to the mix, they might make their fans even happier.