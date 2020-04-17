Caesars has some interesting over-under win totals for the NFC North

Getty Images

The pegging of the Patriots at an over/under total of 8.5 isn’t the only significant aspect of Caesars’ team by team wins. Every number for the NFC North’s teams is an eyebrow raiser.

The Packers, like the Patriots, are at 8.5. The Packers, who were a failed goal-line drive by the Seahawks against the 49ers away from being the No. 1 season. The Packers, who still have Aaron Rodgers. The Packers, who haven’t lost all that much to free agency in 2020.

Sometimes, I wonder what Vegas knows that we don’t. Other times, I wonder what the hell Vegas is thinking. This is one of those times, because I’d bet (responsibly) on the Packers getting nine or more wins in 2020.

The Vikings lead the division with 9 wins, which also doesn’t make sense. They’ve lost several key players from a team that barely held the six seed, and they’ll need to find impact players in the draft if they hope to break coach Mike Zimmer’s playoffs/no playoffs/playoffs/no playoffs habit. Put simply, nine wins for the Vikings is a questionable bet.

So are the Bears, who like the Packers stand at 8.5. The Bears, with an unsettled (at best) quarterback position and no first-round draft pick and a sense of malaise that hasn’t been ameliorated during the offseason, will be hard pressed to get to .500, much less above it.

Then there are the Lions, at 6.5. That’s actually not a horrible bet; last year’s 3-12-1 record had a lot to do with the extended absence of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Still, if the wheels come off early in the season for the Lions, it could end up being a very long year, again.

Bottom line? Get on the Packers at more than 8.5 wins, before the betting pushes the number to 9.5 or 10.5.