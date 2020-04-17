Caesars has some interesting over-under win totals for the NFC North

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
The pegging of the Patriots at an over/under total of 8.5 isn’t the only significant aspect of Caesars’ team by team wins. Every number for the NFC North’s teams is an eyebrow raiser.

The Packers, like the Patriots, are at 8.5. The Packers, who were a failed goal-line drive by the Seahawks against the 49ers away from being the No. 1 season. The Packers, who still have Aaron Rodgers. The Packers, who haven’t lost all that much to free agency in 2020.

Sometimes, I wonder what Vegas knows that we don’t. Other times, I wonder what the hell Vegas is thinking. This is one of those times, because I’d bet (responsibly) on the Packers getting nine or more wins in 2020.

The Vikings lead the division with 9 wins, which also doesn’t make sense. They’ve lost several key players from a team that barely held the six seed, and they’ll need to find impact players in the draft if they hope to break coach Mike Zimmer’s playoffs/no playoffs/playoffs/no playoffs habit. Put simply, nine wins for the Vikings is a questionable bet.

So are the Bears, who like the Packers stand at 8.5. The Bears, with an unsettled (at best) quarterback position and no first-round draft pick and a sense of malaise that hasn’t been ameliorated during the offseason, will be hard pressed to get to .500, much less above it.

Then there are the Lions, at 6.5. That’s actually not a horrible bet; last year’s 3-12-1 record had a lot to do with the extended absence of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Still, if the wheels come off early in the season for the Lions, it could end up being a very long year, again.

Bottom line? Get on the Packers at more than 8.5 wins, before the betting pushes the number to 9.5 or 10.5.

15 responses to “Caesars has some interesting over-under win totals for the NFC North

  1. Yes, by all means, bet the house on the Packers. Hahahaha. There’s a reason why Vegas makes billions of dollars a year, they know what they are doing.

  3. Probably has something to do with Cousins having a career year last year and Rodgers on the decline. Both teams are very thin at WR. Both defenses could be top 10. Half a game isn’t much of a difference.

  6. I strongly dislike AA-Ron Rodghers but there’s NO way the Packers are winning less than 9 games this year. If you want to make money, bet the over.

  8. Last game you saw the Packers play against the 9ers, is pretty much how this team is gonna be this year. If anybody will be more improved it will be the Bears. Rodgers skills will decline even more this year, with more finger pointing, throw balls outta bounds, crying to the officials he was hit late. That good old Packer luck will run out this year. No lucky calls in Detroit, no Vikings to take out the Saints who would would have destroyed the Packers. This Packer team is like the Coyote at the bar when the lights come on. They are as good as what their fans think they are.

  9. What’s interesting about that is Vegas usually overestimates the Packers’ win total because they know there are so many Packer rubes that will bet on their favorite team.

    I’ll admit it looks strange given last year’s results, but let’s not forget that everyone outside of Fond du Lac was saying that the Packers were the worst 13-3 team in history. There was a lot of luck involved in several of those wins and Rodgers’ trajectory is heading down.

    As for the Vikings, I disagree that they “barely held the sixth seed.” They clinched in Week 16 and sat all of their starters against the Bears in Week 17 and still almost won. The closest team was the 9-7 Rams. I’d say they quite comfortably held the sixth seed, and don’t forget they went on the road to beat the 13-3 Saints. And losing a lot of key players? They lost Diggs but they get Thielen back. He missed half the season last year. It appears they’ll lose Griffen but how many wins was he personally responsible for? The other guys just weren’t that good last year and should be able to replace their production with guys already on the roster, draft picks, or low-price free agents.

    All that said, the Packers won the division and beat the Vikings twice last year, so they are the team to beat until proven otherwise.

  10. Makes sense. The Packers got handed at least two victories by the refs last season which you don’t figure will happen again. You also have an aging quarterback who is in decline.

    8.5 wins sounds about right.

  11. lol rodgers isn’t getting better and look at all those close games they won last year. Now go ask the chargers what happens when you go from winning all the close games (2018) to losing all of them (2019). The niners showed us who they really were twice on national tv take the under…

  13. If Khalil Mack didn’t dominate getting to Stafford so easily, he wouldn’t have missed so much time. The Lions Aren’t* good enough anyways to compete in the NFCN regardless.

  14. You have to look at how teams win games. GB had 8 one-score wins, MN 2. Those things tend to even out the next year, much like relying on TO’s and an opportunistic D like the Bears did 2 years ago. Those things are not sustainable. Teams now have a book on the new GB offense as well as a better idea of how to attack the D. I don’t give any credence to Vegas odds right now as injuries seem to usually be the biggest determiner of a teams success, not to mention rosters are a long ways from being completed.

  15. Just curious what the over/unders were on the Bears and Packers before last season?

