Cethan Carter re-signs with Bengals

The Bengals announced that one of their restricted free agents will be staying with the team on Friday.

They announced that tight end Cethan Carter has signed a one-year deal. They didn’t announce any terms, but Carter was tendered at the original round level last month and it’s likely he signed that tender offer of $2.133 million.

Carter signed with the team after going undrafted in 2017 and played in 15 games as a rookie. He played 16 games last season, but missed the entire 2018 campaign with a shoulder injury.

Carter had two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown last year and he’s recorded 16 special teams tackles over his 31 NFL appearances.