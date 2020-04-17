Chris Ballard on drafting QB: I’m not going to force it

Getty Images

Before signing Philip Rivers as a free agent last month, the Colts said multiple times that all options were on the table at the quarterback position.

Rivers signed a one-year deal and Jacoby Brissett is also only under contract for 2021, so the veteran’s arrival hasn’t solidified things in Indianapolis for the long term. That’s led some to wonder if the Colts will be taking a quarterback in next week’s draft and it led to a question about that possibility during General Manager Chris Ballard’s Friday media availability.

“You can’t force the quarterback position. . . . It’s got to be the right guy, the right fit,” Ballard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I don’t know when that’s going to happen. Maybe this year, maybe next year, maybe two years from now.”

The Colts don’t have a first-round pick as a result of the trade for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, so it’s unlikely that they’ll be taking one of the top names in this year’s class unless Ballard goes all in on a trade to jump back in on Thursday night.