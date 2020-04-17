Chris Godwin eyes getting on same page with Tom Brady, helping Bucs reach expectations

Getty Images

With the signing of Tom Brady as the team’s new quarterback, wide receiver Chris Godwin knows there will be plenty of expectations placed upon the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season. He also knows that expectations are pointless unless they’re able to meet them.

“Preseason expectations are cool to talk about, but at the end of the day we still have to put in a lot of work to get to where we want to be,” Godwin said Thursday, via Fred Goodall of the Associated Press. “All that stuff on paper looks really cool. But if we go out there and stink it up, it will be for nothing.”

With Godwin, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate as a part of the passing attack, Brady will have numerous weapons to work with on offense. The Buccaneers ranked third in the league in yards per game and tied for third in points per game last season with Jameis Winston at quarterback. The group has shown itself capable of producing even before adding a six-time Super Bowl champion to the mix.

This offseason will present unique challenges for a receiver to build a relationship with his new quarterback. Godwin considered reaching out to other receivers that have played with Brady before but ultimately felt like it wouldn’t accomplish much.

“At the end of the day, I’m a completely different person than anybody he’s played with, and he’s a completely different quarterback than any quarterback I’ve played with. It’s going to be really hard for somebody to tell me something that’s going to directly relate to me,” Godwin said.

“I think the biggest thing in terms of getting adjusted will be having conversations with Tom and trying to get a feel for what he likes from receivers and what he expects and make sure we’re on the same page.”

Godwin gave Brady the No. 12 jersey he’s worn the last three seasons in Tampa Bay. Godwin is coming off his best season with 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns last year for the Buccaneers.