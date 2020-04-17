Chris Godwin: Sports take back seat to public safety

Getty Images

With a new quarterback showing up which has made his team the talk of the NFL this offseason, Chris Godwin is eager to get back to work.

But the Buccaneers wideout’s excitement about the arrival of Tom Brady is tempered by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has put the entire sports world on pause, and no one knows when a season might start.

“I think that would be a really, really strange situation,” Godwin said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “Obviously, these are unprecedented times. No one is sure what’s going to happen. The biggest thing is the safety of all of our citizens. It doesn’t make sense to rush to get back to try to make sure we’re on time for things if we’re just going to have a major setback.

“Sports are great, but I don’t think it’s worth the loss of life. The biggest thing is being safe, so if we have to push it back, so be it. It’s our job as professionals to be ready whenever they tell us to line up.”

Based on recent comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci, that’s most likely going to begin this summer in empty stadiums, though it’s unclear if people will be allowed to congregate (in full or partially filled stadiums) for football in the fall.

“I guess my opinion on it is the biggest thing we need to focus on is the safety of everyone. Not just the players, but the fans,” Godwin said. “I know also that we’re very eager for sports to come back. That’s kind of what our country runs around. But I don’t think it would be smart to bring sports back only to have another setback.

“If that’s what we have to do, so be it. But there’s no doubt about it, it would be strange. I don’t think I’ve ever played any form of game without any fans there, as most people would say. I definitely think it would be strange to get adjusted to. But as professionals, it’s really our job to really just lock in and do our job whatever the scenario. No matter wherever the ball is lined up, we’ve got to go.”

As important as sports might be for the national psyche (or economy), Godwin knows that they can’t supersede public safety, regardless of timing.