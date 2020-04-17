Cowboys await word from NFL about status of Aldon Smith, Randy Gregory

Getty Images

The Cowboys are going to look different on defense this season under Mike Nolan. Dallas has played more of a traditional 4-3 under Rod Marinelli and Kris Richard in recent seasons.

The Cowboys expect to use a designated pass rusher this season, executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday.

“Obviously, you know we’re working hard, putting their off the field priorities first, but you know with guys like Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory are long guys who can rush the passer from that outside spot,” Jones said. “We call it a SAM/DPR role. Traditionally with Rod, we used typically more just the 4-3 and typical defensive ends with the guys like DeMarcus Lawrence and [Robert] Quinn, but I do think you could see some situations there where you are looking at a pass rusher-type that can rush the passer from more of SAM/DPR-type position.”

Smith and Gregory, though, remain indefinitely suspended. Both have applied for reinstatement, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is not expected to make decision before the start of the draft Thursday.

That leaves the Cowboys uncertain about Smith and Gregory’s futures.

“What we continue to do is you certainly want to give them every opportunity to have success with their battles off the field and that they’re ultimately getting to a good spot where they’re ready to take the next step and play football again,” Jones said. “Certainly, our league with the infrastructure they have in place will certainly evaluate that and let us know where they stand at some point in time.

“We understand that it’s not the Cowboys’ timing. It’s when the NFL office and their resources that they have, after they finish evaluating these gentlemen and the work that they’ve put in to get better off the field, that they’ll certainly let them know and us know if and when they are going to be reinstated.”

Even though the new labor deal softens the punishment for positive street drug tests moving forward, it changes nothing regarding the status of indefinitely suspended players.

So while the Cowboys await word, they also could use a pick on a pass rusher. Some mock drafts have the Cowboys selecting LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson at No. 17.