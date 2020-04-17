Dave Caldwell: We need to hit on all 12 draft picks

Getty Images

The Jaguars have made several trades since the start of the 2019 season and the result of those deals will be on full display next week.

Jacksonville currently holds 12 draft picks after dealing players like Jalen Ramsey, Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye and Nick Foles, which puts General Manager Dave Caldwell in position to steer the team in a new direction. That new direction will need to be a winning one for Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone to continue to be at the helm, which would explain the urgency Caldwell showed in a Thursday conference call.

“This is the most draft capital we’ve had here and we need to hit on all 12 and that’s our philosophy,” Caldwell said, via the Florida Times-Union. “We want to make every one of them count.”

The Jaguars could wind up with even more capital at their disposal if they find the right trade for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the coming days. Caldwell said there was no update on that front, but Ngakoue has made it clear he has no intention of remaining with the team for the long term.