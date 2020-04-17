Delaying the inevitable will make the Dak Prescott deal more and more expensive

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
When the Cowboys start their virtual offseason training program as soon as Monday, starting quarterback Dak Prescott won’t be involved. He won’t be involved because he’s not under contract. He’s not under contract because the Cowboys have continued to drag their feet, delaying the inevitable and ultimately increasing the price they will have to pay to get him signed.

That’s the strangest aspect of this lingering impasse. As the Cowboys wait for Dak to take less, the passage of time will make him want more.

Surely, he wants more now than he would have taken a year ago. And he’ll want more a year from now, if/when his franchise tag increases by 20 percent.

The number is never going to go down. Thus, the longer the Cowboys wait, the more the number will go up. Eventually, it may become a year-to-year proposition that has Dak hitting the open market in 2022, in lieu of the Cowboys giving him a 44-percent bump for a third tag, over the 20-percent increase he’d get under a second tag.

Maybe the Cowboys should have simply let him hit the market now. Would anyone have offered the $35 million per year he reportedly wants from Dallas? And wouldn’t he need more than that from another team, given the marketing value of being the starting quarterback of America’s Team?

Regardless, the Cowboys keep painting themselves more tightly into a corner. And even though COO Stephen Jones has shrugged at the prospect of Dak skipping the offseason program, it’s hardly ideal for new coach Mike McCarthy to not have Prescott involved in efforts to plan for the coming season.

The ongoing delay isn’t ideal, either. Unless and until the Cowboys are willing to let the market determine Dak’s value, they’re going to have to pay him, eventually. And it will never be any cheaper to get it done than it would be right now.

  2. Wait. Rescind the offer and move on. He’s a really good, not great QB. Don’t Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo yourselves, lol…

  4. Yep. Same thing happened to the Chiefs with Justin Houston and Eric Berry contracts. Chiefs waited a year to pay them, and it cost them tens of millions more.

  5. Nonsense.

    Every year the salary cap rises because NFL income is growing by $1 Billion annually. With COVID-19, is likely next year’s salary cap will either stay flat or even decline a bit.

    Like you like to say, it’s unusual circumstances right now and the Cowboys will SAVE money on Prescott’s future contract by waiting it out.

  6. I hope the Cowboys make give him the most ever for a QB. He is a decent QB who thinks he is the offspring of Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. His ego is going to implode the organization. He played behind 1 of the best lines in the NFL. Now that the line is falling apart, I bet the Cowboys want to see wht he can really do. They did not even win the NFC East last year, SMH.

  7. Dak’s image isn’t great, and neither is his performance. I don’t think it’s at all inevitable that the Cowboys will re-sign him, let alone at a higher price. I’m not fan of the Joneses, but dragging their feet in this case might work out well for them.

  9. Die hard Cowboys fan , but Dak is not worth the kind of money he’s asking for , plus wanting to sign a 4 yr contract so he can hit the market sooner and do this all over again . I would rather take my chances for that same amount of money with Dalton and a pick PLUS Clowney

  10. This is the easiest negotiation ever. Day before draft – nuke his iPad and ask for his playbook (if its still paper). Offer him 2 years, 25 per with team option for a third at 30. Offer expires in 12 hours. No agreement- draft a quarterback and toss a 4th to cinci for Dalton. Cinci says no, sign Cam for 2 years at 20. Going to get the same or better result without Prescott.

  11. Dear Jerry,

    10 years, 400 million…..best qb ever..HOFer…community leader…

    come on Jerry, get er done… youll never get a better 3rd string qb…

    Best Regards,

    Your NFC East friends,

    NY Giants, Washington and Philadelphia

  12. All reports are that it’s not about the money, it’s about the length of the contract. Dak wants to get top QB money now, and then he wants to get paid again in 3-4 years. The Cowboys want a long term deal because it gives them more flexibility with the salary cap. The longer Dak goes without signing a deal, the more Cowboys fans will turn on him. I think about half of all Cowboys fans would be fine letting Dak walk right now. The problem, is who replaces him? Cam Newton? That’s a downgrade. After Cam, there is just nothing out there as far as QB’s. They can draft a QB, but that’s a crap shoot. How many quality, starting QB’s are there in each draft? Not many, and the Cowboys have too many other needs to take a QB in the first or second round.

  14. The second I am on the clock next week I would rescind the tag and cut him loose, and then draft Jalen Hurts. After free agency money has dried up, who has $35 million sitting around to sign Dak? He’ll be sitting nect to Cam Newton and Jameis Winston hoping someone will give them $7 million

  17. Jerry Jones is obviously too loyal to his star players. He just overpaid Cooper & Elliot before that. QB money is now just too ridiculous and there is no way Dak should get anywhere near $40 million a season. The Cowboys should just move on but probably won’t.

  18. The Cowboys should take a page from the Washington Redskins management of Kurt Cousins. Be prepared to use the franchise tag for multiple years, otherwise they are going to saddled with a horrible contract that will prevent them from competing for a long time. The NFL is at a point where there is no guarantee the salary cap is going to continue going up each year between the devaluation of advertising, and the potential loss of ALL revenue from spectators, the Cowboys need to make sure they do not pay top of the market dollars for a market that does not exist anymore. If after two years of franchise tags Prescott still refuses to sign a reasonable contract, they should move on.

