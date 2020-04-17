Isaiah Ford signs Dolphins tender

Getty Images

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford wasn’t left with much of a decision about his playing future when the Dolphins tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent last month.

Ford could sign the tender and continue his career or he could sit out in hopes that the Dolphins rescinded the offer. Ford took the first option and the Dolphins announced his signing on Friday.

Ford was a 2017 seventh-round pick in Miami and spent his rookie year on injured reserve. He was waived ahead of the last two regular seasons, but returned to the practice squad each time.

Ford worked his way back onto the active roster both years and has 23 catches for 244 yards in nine overall appearances.